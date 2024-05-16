KC mayor apologizes for city’s ‘inappropriate’ message about Chiefs’ Harrison Butker

This story will begin with a dictionary definition.

Merriam Webster defines the word “Dox” as “to publicly identify or publish private information about (someone) especially as a form of punishment or revenge.”

That’s not a word you hear often in the sports world, but people were using it after seeing a social-media message from the city of Kansas City on Wednesday night.

Amid the furor about Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s commencement speech Sunday at Benedictine College, the city of Kansas City’s official X account shared a message about where he lives.

“Just a reminder that Harrison Butker lives in ...” the post said. Kansas City’s X account didn’t give out Butker’s address (thankfully) but did mention the area city where he apparently lives.

The message was deleted and the city soon posted this: “We apologies for our previous tweet. It was shared in error.”

The social-media person behind the KC account likely meant to write: “We apologize,” but you get the idea of the intent.

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas later offered a public apology on X.

“A message appeared earlier this evening from a City public account,” Lucas wrote.

“The message was clearly inappropriate for a public account. The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels.”

Both of those social-media messages were widely shared and there were a lot of responses from Chiefs fans and others.

