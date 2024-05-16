KC mayor apologizes for city’s ‘inappropriate’ message about Chiefs’ Harrison Butker

This story will begin with a dictionary definition.

Merriam Webster defines the word “Dox” as “to publicly identify or publish private information about (someone) especially as a form of punishment or revenge.”

That’s not a word you hear often in the sports world, but people were using it after seeing a social-media message from the city of Kansas City on Wednesday night.

Amid the furor about Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s commencement speech Sunday at Benedictine College, the city of Kansas City’s official X account shared a message about where he lives.

“Just a reminder that Harrison Butker lives in ...” the post said. Kansas City’s X account didn’t give out Butker’s address (thankfully) but did mention the area city where he apparently lives.

The message was deleted and the city soon posted this: “We apologies for our previous tweet. It was shared in error.”

The social-media person behind the KC account likely meant to write: “We apologize,” but you get the idea of the intent.

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas later offered a public apology on X.

“A message appeared earlier this evening from a City public account,” Lucas wrote.

“The message was clearly inappropriate for a public account. The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels.”

Both of those social-media messages were widely shared and there were a lot of responses from Chiefs fans and others.

Here are just a few.

An error is usually a mistake. Doxxing someone’s area where they reside was most definitely on purpose. https://t.co/43hYpFSToV — Alexandra Lains (@realalexlains) May 16, 2024

No, you didn’t accidentally post the location of one of the biggest athletes in the state. Can almost guarantee whoever did it won’t be facing any repercussions either so that’s wild — Gmanski (@gmanski3) May 16, 2024

Why.. why would you do that?? — Brockman (@JoshuaJBrockman) May 16, 2024

“We now realize that it’s bad to dox people with the Kansas City X account. Rest assured that there will be no consequences for this action moving forward.” — Garrett Henson (@GarrettHensonKS) May 16, 2024

No it wasn't correctly apologized for. Y'all said it was done by accident. How did you do that by accident? You don't accidentally dox some one. That is sickening it comes from any cities official Twitter page. Someone should be fired. — Derrick (@chiefsanddawgs) May 16, 2024