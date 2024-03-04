KC Mavericks clinch ECHL playoff berth with 6 weeks remaining in regular season

After picking up at least one point in all four games last week, the Kansas City Mavericks have clinched a berth in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Amid a historic season, the Mavericks secured their spot in the ECHL postseason with 17 games remaining in the regular season.

The Mavericks went 3-0-1 last week in three road games at Tulsa and a home contest against the Wichita Thunder.

Friday’s home game against Wichita was the Mavericks’ “Racing Night,” held in partnership with the Kansas Speedway. And in front of more than 4,300 fans at Cable Dahmer Arena, it was a back-and-forth contest worthy of NASCAR.

A pair of rookies won it for Kansas City; Cade Borchardt finished with two goals and an assist; then, with the game entering a shootout, Max Andreev scored the decisive goal as the Mavericks prevailed 5-4.

After a tough overtime loss to Tulsa on Saturday night, the Mavericks wrapped up their weekend on Sunday afternoon at Tulsa with a chance to become the first team to qualify for the postseason.

Tulsa scored the first goal, but it was all Mavericks after that. KC outscored Tulsa 6-1 over the next two periods, with rookies netting four of those six goals. Borchardt’s empty-netter with time winding down gave the Mavericks a 7-4 victory.

With six weeks remaining in the regular season, the Mavericks are on pace for their best season in franchise history. The Mavs top the ECHL standings at 41-10-3-1 (86 points, eight more than the next-closest team.

Five KC players rank in the ECHL’s top 20 for total scoring. The Mavericks also boast two of the league’s three leading rookie scorers and four of the league’s top five in plus-minus ranking.

O’HAD AT THE HELM

The Mavericks have benefited from some outstanding roster construction and on-ice performance this season.

It’s all been orchestrated by general manager and head coach Tad O’Had.

The Mavericks have increased their win total in each of their four seasons with O’Had behind the bench. He’s the winningest ECHL head coach in franchise history and has stocked this season’s roster with young talent in all three phases of the game.

ANOTHER MAVERICKS HONOR

KC’s Jake McLaughlin is the ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for February — the second straight month a Mavericks defenseman has received this award.

The honor recognizes the ECHL player with the highest plus-minus ranking in a calendar month.

UP NEXT

A third straight weekend with three games in three days awaits the Mavericks. KC travels to Dallas later this week for a series against the Allen Americans (Friday/Saturday) and ends the weekend with a road game at Wichita on Sunday.

The Mavericks are back at Cable Dahmer Arena on March 15 against Rapid City. Limited tickets remain for all home games at (816) 252-7825 or kcmavericks.com.