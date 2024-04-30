KC man accused of contaminating food at a Leawood Hereford House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office filed food adulteration charges against a man accused of contaminating food at a Leawood Hereford House for almost a month.

According to a news release from the DA’s office, on April 25, the Leawood Police Investigations Unit followed up on a tip from another law enforcement agency of intentional food contamination at the restaurant, located at 5001 Town Center Drive.

LPD began investigating and spoke with restaurant management. The release said the staff’s cooperation led to a suspect, 21-year-old Jace Christian Hanson of Kansas City, who was taken into custody and charged by the DA’s office.

Investigators are asking people to contact them if they ate at the restaurant between March 26 and April 23, 2024, and later became ill.

If you believe this happened to you, contact the Leawood Police Department at tips@leawood.org or (913) 266-0696.

Hanson’s next appearance is scheduled for Thursday morning in District Court.

