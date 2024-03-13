KC Irish Parade addresses security in wake of Chiefs rally shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will celebrate 50 years this Sunday, March 17. But as residents get ready to celebrate their Irish heritage, parade organizers are doing their best to make sure it’s a safe and fun event for everyone.

Parade organizers say in the wake of last month’s horrific events at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade and rally they had multiple meetings with police going over emergency action plans.

It’s unclear exactly how many people come to Kansas City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade every year since it isn’t a ticketed event. But it’s a lot, making it one of the city’s biggest single day events as its grown over 50 years.

“Fifty years, what started as a parade that was a block long is now much longer than that,” Parade Chair Vanessa Prewett said of this year’s parade with theme, “50 Cheers to 50 years.”

That route is now just over a mile down Broadway from 33rd Street to 43rd Street But security over the large area has been on a lot of people’s minds after what happened at last month’s Super Bowl Parade and rally, when gunfire erupted during an argument killing Lisa Lopez Galvan and injuring two dozen others.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade organizers say they quickly started meeting with police and organizations who put on other parades.

“Just to discuss what our emergency action plans look like, the things we should be aware of, the things we should be communicating to our volunteers and parade goers,” parade organizer Erin Gabert said.

Safety tips are available on the KC Irish Parade website. It includes items to leave at home, like weapons and alcohol; tips for attending with children, like ways to make them easily identifiable if they get lost; and making plans on where your group will meet up if separated.

“There are a lot of people who come to this event. The more plans you can have in space, the better your experience is going to be,” Gabert said.

There will be a large police presence, but Gabert says it’s also important to be aware of your surroundings. If you see something of concern, notify police.

All that said, it’s been a fun family event for decades and parade organizers hope people still come out this year to celebrate Sunday morning when the parade starts at 11 a.m.

“Human nature is to now be worried about anywhere you go. I keep reminding myself we are the same Kansas City we were the day before (the shooting),” Gabert said.

You can also watch the parade on FOX4 Sunday March 17 beginning at noon. Gabert, Kathy Quinn and John Holt will be emceeing and several FOX4 anchors and reporters will be riding in the parade.

