KC firefighter faces 2 felonies for allegedly urinating on female co-worker’s property

A Kansas City firefighter has been charged with two felonies for allegedly urinating on a female co-worker’s personal property.

Pleaze Robinson III was charged with first degree harassment and first degree property damage, according to the Platte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The Star previously reported on Robinson in 2019 when he, then 52-years-old, was charged with third degree assault for allegedly body slamming a woman to the pavement and punching her at least 30 times during an alleged road rage incident. Robinson has remained on the job as a firefighter.

“This case is about allegations of very shocking behavior in the workplace,” Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd told The Star. “It’s particularly disturbing that a presumed public servant would instead be accused of harassing a co-worker in this vile manner.”

On Sept. 10, 2023, a KCFD medic noticed a strange smell in her office, a small closet that had been converted into an office space, according to court documents. The medic reportedly noticed that her possessions were wet, and when she tried to clean them with a white paper towel, it turned yellow. That’s when the medic realized and reported that her CD player, boogie board and medic training books — valued at around $3,000 — had been urinated on, according to a probable cause statement.

The medic had recently returned to work after being on leave for an injury, and when asked by investigators who could have done it, she mentioned previous issues with Robinson and another firefighter, the release said.

Investigators with Kansas City police collected the wet items in biohazard bags, and packaged them for testing at the crime lab. There, the liquid found on the CD player was tested for DNA, which allegedly strongly supported that it came from Robinson, court documents said.

Robinson was charged with first degree harassment for allegedly purposely causing emotional distress, as well as with property damage. Both crimes are class E felonies, which, if convicted, can mean up to four years in prison.

A warrant has been issued for Robinson’s arrest and his bond is set at $10,000.

The Star’s Glenn Rice contributed to this report.