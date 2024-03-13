New KC Current stadium to bring another Big 12 tournament (& championship game) to KC

The Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will remain in Kansas City through 2031, commissioner Brett Yormark said on Tuesday. And another conference tournament is coming to KC.

The event for men’s basketball has been played at T-Mobile Center every year since 2010 and in one year prior to that. This is the first time the women’s championship has been conducted in the arena.

Texas met Iowa State in the women’s championship game on Tuesday.

Yormark said extending basketball tournaments in Kansas City “was an easy decision. It feels like a Super Bowl here.”

Another conference championship is coming to Kansas City: women’s soccer. The Big 12 will bring its championship to CPKC Stadium, home of the Kansas City Current. The stadium debuts on Saturday. The event will be played in Kansas City in 2024 and 2025.

This is the 27th year of the Big 12 basketball tournaments. All but five have been played in Kansas City, first at Kemper Arena and then at the building that opened as Sprint Center in 2008.

The current contract called for the basketball tournaments to be played here through 2027.

Until this year, women’s basketball was played at 10,000-seat Municipal Auditorium, four blocks away, when the tournament was in Kansas City.

The Big 12 women’s soccer championship was played at Swope Soccer Village from 2013-2019. The Big 12 championships are the first non-Current games scheduled for CPKC Stadium.