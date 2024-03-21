KC area restaurants with health violations: Privee, The Restaurant at 1900, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can email Jenna Thompson at jthompson@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available). For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.

The Restaurant at 1900, 1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway Suite 200, Mission Woods, had 14 violations during a March 13 joint inspection.

Antojitos del Peru, 809 Quivira Road, Lenexa, had 11 violations during a March 12 routine inspection.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 7890 Quivira Road, Lenexa, had 10 violations during a March 20 routine inspection.

Planet Sub, 6915 Johnson Drive, Mission, had seven violations during a March 19 routine inspection.

Conroy’s, 4730 Rainbow Blvd., Westwood, had nine violations during a March 18 inspection following a complaint.

Winstead’s, 10711 Roe Ave., Overland Park, had seven violations during a March 18 following a complaint.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical violations:

Privee Restaurant and Lounge, 700 Southwest Blvd., had 13 critical violations following a March 13 routine inspection.

GJ Fish & Chicken, 4300 Truman Road, had 10 critical violations following a March 12 routine inspection. It had two in a follow-up March 18 inspection.

Brio, 502 Nichols Drive, had eight critical violations following a March 19 routine inspection.

Chuy’s, 209 W. 46th Terrace, had eight critical violations following a March 14 routine inspection.

Cosentino’s Downtown Market (Deli), 10 E. 13th St., had seven critical violations following a March 20 routine inspection.

El Patron Cocina and Bar, 2500 Southwest Blvd., had seven critical violations following a March 12 routine inspection.

Fat Shack, 2510 N.E. Vivion Road, had seven critical violations following a March 12 routine inspection.

Kobi Q, 1531 Grand Blvd., had seven critical violations following a March 20 routine inspection.

Taqueria Los Tres Hermanos, 5224 E. Truman Road, had seven critical violations following a March 15 routine inspection.

Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 2512 Holmes St., had seven critical violations following a March 13 routine inspection.

The Peanut, 5000 Main St., had seven critical violations following a March 20 routine inspection.