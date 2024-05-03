These KC area high schools are among the best in Kansas and Missouri, new rankings say

As the school year nears the end, parents around the Kansas City metro are starting to look at what high schools to enroll their kids in.

A recent report could help make that choice easier.

Data analysis and news site U.S. News and World Report released its 2024 ranking of the best high schools in the country and in each state.

More than 17,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college, according to U.S. News. The total scores are rated on a scale of 100.

What are the top public high schools in Kansas and Missouri? Here’s what U.S. News says.

Top high schools in Kansas

Of U.S. News’ top 10 high schools in Kansas, the top eight are all in the Kansas City area.

Sumner Academy of Arts and Science was also ranked the 115th best high school in the United States.

The high school received its ranking based on, among other factors, how it gets students ready for college and its graduation rate. About 98% of students at Sumner have taken at least one International Baccalaureate exam, with 80% passing one, according to U.S. News. The school also has a 96% graduation rate.

Top high schools in Missouri

Two high schools in the Kansas City area landed on U.S. News’ top 10 statewide rankings for Missouri: Lincoln College Preparatory Academy and Park Hill High School, both in Kansas City.

Lincoln was rated the fourth best high school in Missouri with an overall score of 97.41/100, while Park Hill was the 10th best in the state with an overall score of 93.49/100.