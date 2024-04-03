KBI makes 2 arrests after executing search warrant in northwest Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rawlins County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests after executing a search warrant in northwest Kansas.

According to the KBI, around noon on Tuesday, KBI agents and deputies with the RCSO executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Decatur Ave. in McDonald.

The KBI says during the search, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.

According to the KBI, a 48-year-old woman from McDonald was arrested on suspicion of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, possession of an opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The KBI also arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of possession of an opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia, and multiple violations of the Kansas Offender Registration Act.

The Atwood Police Department and the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the operation.

KSN does not identify suspects unless charges are filed in their case.

An investigation is ongoing.

