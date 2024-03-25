KBI issues statewide Silver Alert for missing 91-year-old man last seen in Shawnee

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 91-year-old man last seen Saturday in Shawnee.

Harold Nossaman was last seen around 7 p.m. in Shawnee. He was supposed to meet a family member for lunch Sunday but never arrived.

He is believed to be driving a black 2012 GMC Terrain with Kansas tag QHS680. Investigators believe the vehicle traveled near Truman Road and Woodland Avenue in Kansas City around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Nossaman is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair around the sides of his head.

Nossaman has symptoms of dementia.

Anyone who sees Nossaman or his vehicle is asked to call Shawnee police at 913-631-2150.