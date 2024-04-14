KBI issues statewide Silver Alert for missing woman with schizophrenia

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a Hutchinson woman last seen in Rush County.

The Rush County Sheriff’s Office requested the KBI’s assistance on Saturday for help finding Marilyn Jo Spangenburg, 79. She was last seen at a home in Bison, Kansas, around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Spangenburg was driving a silver Toyota Camry. A family member’s car was running, and Spangenberg drove away without the key fob in the vehicle, so it will not start again once it stopped.

Her direction of travel is unknown, however, she may attempt to travel to Great Bend or Hutchinson.

Spangenburg is a white female who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 217 pounds. She has grey hair and blue eyes. She has schizophrenia and dementia.

If you see Spangenburg or her vehicle, please call 911 immediately. If you have other information about her whereabouts, please call the Rush County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 222-2578.

