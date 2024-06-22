KBI investigating officer-involved shooting at park in Ottawa County

MINNEAPOLIS, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist law enforcement regarding an officer-involved shooting at the city park in Minneapolis.

A news release from the KBI said just before 10 a.m., a man armed with a rifle started shooting in the city park.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Minneapolis Police Department and Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded. The suspect was shot and transported to a hospital for treatment.

No civilians or officers were injured in the incident.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook the Minneapolis swimming pool will be closed for the rest of the day.

This is a developing story. KSN will provide more updates as we learn more information.

