KBI investigating a fatal shooting near Larned

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 67-year-old Larned man is in custody following a shooting that turned deadly on Saturday.

According to the Pawnee County Attorney’s Office, around 5 p.m., the Pawnee County Sheriff, Larned Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Pawnee County EMS responded to a shooting on a property near Kansas Highway 19 south of Larned. Authorities found a man who had been shot. He was taken to Pawnee Valley Community Hospital, where he died.

Dallas police searching for Chiefs WR Rashee Rice after ‘major accident’: Report

The 67-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the scene without incident. He is being held on suspicion of intentional murder in the second degree and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Pawnee County Jail. KSN does not name a suspect until they are formally charged. The name of the shooting victim hasn’t been released.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was requested to assist in the investigation at the request of the Pawnee County Sheriff.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.