KBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Haskell County

HASKELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Haswkell County early Sunday morning.

According to the KBI, at 1:50 a.m., a Haskell County deputy attempted to make a traffic stop at Highway 83 and Highway 56.

The stop led to a pursuit.

The deputy requested assistance while the pursuit continued to Highway 144.

The KBI says the driver attempted to make a U-turn when they hit the deputy’s vehicle and came to a stop in the ditch to the north.

The two deputies on the scene gave verbal commands to the suspect, 37-year-old Richard Castillo of Ulysses when he got a firearm from his vehicle. Both deputies fired their weapons and hit Castillo.

EMS responded to the scene and declared Castillo dead. An autopsy is scheduled.

“The involved deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave,” said the KBI. “The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. The Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting with an investigation into the collision. Once the investigation has concluded, the findings will be turned over to the Haskell County Attorney for review.”

An investigation is ongoing.

