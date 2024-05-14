KBI identifies 18-year-old fatally shot after allegedly firing at KCK police officer

The man fatally shot by a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer late Friday has been identified as 18-year-old Jordan Cole, of Kansas City, Kansas, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

According to a description of the shooting released by the state agency, which is reviewing the incident, an officer was investigating a stolen vehicle found in the area of South 7th Street Trafficway and Interstate 35 when three people ran from the vehicle.

The officer ran after them and during the pursuit, one of the men allegedly hid in thick brush and fired at the officer from behind, KBI said. The gunfire did not hit the officer, and the officer fired back, hitting Cole multiple times.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy who ran from the vehicle was taken into custody Friday. KBI said Monday the third male who fled from the incident has not yet been identified or taken into custody.

Investigative findings will be presented to Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree for review.