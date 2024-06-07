Kaysville fire crews work to control ‘well involved’ house fire

Update, 10:29 p.m.: The Kaysville Fire Department said “loss stop” has been achieved.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but investigators are on-scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Crews are on-scene of a “well-involved” house fire in the area of 500 East Crestwood Rd. in Kaysville.

The Kaysville Fire Department said they have achieved fire control, and that crews are now working on a “loss stop.”

One person reportedly sustained minor injuries, but the fire department said they were treated and released at the scene. It was noted that person was injured after approaching the fire, and that the house was empty during the blaze.

Crestwood Rd. will be closed for the foreseeable future while crews continue to work, the fire department said.

There is no further information available at this time.

