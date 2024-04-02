Kaylee Gain's family shares update after judge's ruling in beating case

The teen involved in an off campus fight near Hazelwood East High School will have a hearing next month to determine if she is charged as an adult. A judge ruled Monday that the state must make that determination. St. Louis County juvenile attorneys asked for an extra 30 days to complete a report that describes the suspect's social and personal background. A certification hearing is set for May 10th. "Our position is that she should not be certified. We understand that the law says that there has to be a certification hearing based on what she has been charged with. That's non-negotiable but our position is she should not be certified. Everything is out there, about her being an honor student, she was taken AP courses, she has no history with the juvenile court. She has been the victim of bullying. There are other facts that we are going to save for court," said Defense Attorney Greg Smith. The fight left 16-year-old Kaylee Gain with a fractured skull and brain injuries. Although Kaylee appears to realize that she is in the hospital, she does not understand why she is there. Her family says that her ability to walk has slightly improved but she is still unable to do so without assistance. Gain's parents shared the following statement after the ruling: "The family is encouraged, however, by public statements by those associated with the accused stating that the accused would like to apologize to Kayle for what occurred. While these statements do not change the family's position that it is appropriate for the accused to be tried as an adult, it is encouraging that the accused appears to be remorseful for what transpired during these unfortunate events." Her family believes that the suspect should be tried as an adult.

