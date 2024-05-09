Kaylee Gain Is Home from Hospital After March School Fight, But Wears a Helmet and Has Memory Loss

Gain was seriously injured in a March fight outside her school

After a month in the hospital and two weeks in a rehabilitation facility, Kaylee Gain has returned home, though she suffers from short term memory loss and must wear a helmet.

Gain, 16, was severely injured in a March 8 fight outside her St. Louis high school. KSDK reported that a video of the incident showed one girl hitting another’s into the pavement repeatedly. A 15-year-old girl was arrested in connection with the fight, police previously said.

The latest update from Bryan Kaemmerer, an attorney representing Gain’s family, details her recovery as of May 9. He notes that she has to wear a custom helmet because she underwent a craniectomy, a procedure that removes part of the skull in order to relieve pressure on the brain.

Kaemmerer says that Gain will eventually have surgery to reattach the part of the skull and will require another hospitalization stint.

“Kaylee spends around three days per week in physical and speech therapy, and still experiences short-term memory loss,” Kaemmerer says in his update. “Kaylee is also scheduled to undergo extensive neuropsychological testing later this summer in an effort to ascertain the long-term impact of her injuries on her cognitive function.”

The update comes one day before the suspect arrested in connection is due to appear in court for a certification hearing, after which a judge will decide if she will be tried as an adult, Fox 2 reports.

Kaemmerer says Gain will not attend the May 10 hearing, but that her mother, father and stepmother will.

A GoFundMe set up for Gain’s recovery has raised over $48,000.



Read the original article on People.