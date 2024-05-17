Kayla Montgomery paroled from prison

May 17—Kayla Montgomery, stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, was released from prison this week, according to the the New Hampshire Department of Corrections.

Montgomery, 33, was paroled on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the department said.

Montgomery had been serving an 18-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to perjury for lying during grand jury testimony about where she was when Harmony Montgomery was last seen.

She reached a fully negotiated plea agreement with the Attorney General's Office.

In March, a three-member adult parole board granted her clemency following a 30-minute hearing at the state women's prison. Conditions of her release included intensive supervision for 90 days and residence in a sober living home.

Montgomery told the board she wasn't honest with detectives during an extensive search for Harmony, whom she said she hadn't seen in two years.

"I got all caught up in the situation," Montgomery said. "If I was just honest from the beginning, they could have done their job sooner."

The truth would have helped police "to find Harmony and know what happened to her."

Investigators believe Harmony was murdered in December 2019, though she wasn't reported missing until almost two years later. During the trial, Kayla testified that Harmony's body was hidden in the trunk of a car, a cooler, a ceiling vent and a workplace freezer before Adam Montgomery disposed of her.

Kayla also testified that Adam Montgomery punched Harmony repeatedly in the head after the child wet herself, then drove Harmony's remains away in March 2020 in a rental truck and didn't tell her where he was going.

Adam Montgomery was found guilty in February of killing his 5-year-old daughter Harmony. He was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison earlier this month.

Harmony's remains have yet to be found.

Kayla Montgomery has three children with Adam, who are in the custody of the state and have been living with her mother, Christina Lubin. She also has an older son from a previous relationship.

"I ended up losing my rights to them for the crime I am connected to," Montgomery said.