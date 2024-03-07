Kayla Montgomery granted parole from New Hampshire State Prison sentence

Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, has been granted parole from her New Hampshire State Prison sentence.

Kayla Montgomery is currently serving an 18-month prison sentence for lying to a grand jury surrounding the disappearance and murder of five-year-old, Harmony.

She reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in 2022 to testify against her estranged husband, Adam. Kayla Montgomery received back-to-back prison sentences of three and a half to seven years.

“Per the sentencing agreement issued by the Hillsborough County Superior Court, she is allowed to receive Earned Time Credit reductions to her minimum and maximum sentences for the completion of rehabilitative programs while incarcerated,” the N.H. adult parole board said.

Kayla Montgomery will need to have a housing plan investigated by officers from the NHDOC Division of Field Services (Probation and Parole Officers) and approved prior to her being scheduled for release.

She will also need to complete the programming that she is currently enrolled in before being eligible for release.

Kayla Montgomery testified that her husband repeatedly punched Harmony Montgomery in the face and head because he was angry that she was having bathroom accidents in the car.

Adam Montgomery was convicted of second-degree murder last month. Police believe he killed his daughter nearly two years before she was reported missing in 2021 and whose body was never found.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in May.

Kayla Montgomery does not have a set release date.

The search for Harmony’s body continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the tip line at 603-932-8997.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW