Kayaker rescued after breaking leg on Kennebago River in Rangeley

Jun. 17—RANGELEY — Rescuers bushwhacked their way through woods Thursday to reach a man who broke his leg when his kayak flipped over in rapids on the Kennebago River near Boy Scout Road, Fire Rescue Chief Michael Bacon said.

"I can not thank all of those involved enough!" Derek Berlew wrote Monday on the Rangeley Fire Rescue Facebook page on Monday. "I was the kayaker involved in the accident. I (am) not sure I would even be alive were it not for the selfless dedication of everyone involved in this operation. It was a very difficult extraction in every way and everyone was so kind, professional and supportive. There really are no words to express my gratitude!"

It is unknown where Berlew lives.

Rescue crews cut their way through bushes to reach Berlew, who was helped from the riverbank by a bystander and the owner of River's Edge Sports in Oquossoc village.

The incident was reported just before 11 a.m.

Rangeley Fire Rescue, NorthStar EMS and Maine Warden Service responded to the scene.

Due to the injury and extended length of extrication, LifeFlight of Maine was called and requested to land in Oquossoc between the Portage Tap House and Oquossoc Grocery. The landing zone was set up by interim Rangeley Police Chief Richard Caton IV and Rangeley Code Enforcement Officer Breck Parker, assisted by Rangeley Fire and crews from Central Maine Power and U.S. Border Patrol.

Rescuers carried Berlew about two-thirds of a mile in a stokes basket to a NorthStar EMS ambulance for transport to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Bacon said.

"Great team work all around," he said.

