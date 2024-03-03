Kayaker locates body of missing Troy girl Ellie Carder, no signs of trauma found

The body of 14-year-old Ellie Carder was found in the Great Miami River Sunday afternoon, according to a social media post from Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney.

At 2:19 p.m., Miami County Communication Center dispatchers received a call regarding a body found in the Great Miami River.

A kayaker told dispatchers they found a body in the river approximately 2 miles downstream from the E. State Route 41 bridge in Troy, according to McKinney.

Troy Police Department detectives and officers, and the Troy Fire Department responded to the scene.

The Troy Fire Department recovered the body from the water.

Before 5:30 p.m., Troy police posted to social media confirming the body was Carder.

The coroner’s investigator did a preliminary exam of her body and found no obvious signs of trauma.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy, McKinney said in the post.

