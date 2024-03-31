Kayaker found dead in reservoir after another swims to shore, Colorado rescuers say

A kayaker who vanished in a Colorado reservoir has been found dead, rescuers reported.

A second kayaker made it to shore at Chatfield Reservoir and was hospitalized in serious conditionon Saturday evening, March 30, South Metro Fire Rescue reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Firefighters did not say how the two ended up in the water.

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife team and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted with the search for the other kayaker, firefighters said.

They used boats along with underwater and aerial drones, firefighters said.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife team found the kayaker’s body overnight, the agency reported Sunday, March 31, on X.

Chatfield Reservoir is about a 25-mile drive south of Denver.

