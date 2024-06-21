Polk County Fire District responded to a fatality involving a kayaker and the Buena Vista Ferry on Thursday.

The fire district said crews responded to a water rescue at the ferry, "where one person was confirmed dead while kayaking near the ferry on the Willamette River," the agency said in a Facebook post.

"Polk Fire is currently working with Jefferson Fire District, the Linn County Sheriff’s office, Polk County Sheriff’s office, and the Linn County Dive team at the scene," it added.

Scanner traffic and social media reports from the scene indicated two kayaks were near the ferry and one of them hit it and went under the boat.

Multiple search and rescue watercraft responded to search for the missing kayaker.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Kayaker dies in incident involving Buena Vista Ferry