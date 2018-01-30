Kaya Scodelario cast as Ted Bundy's ex wife

From Digital Spy

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile has added another star to its cast, as Skins alum and Maze Runner actress Kaya Scodelario signs on to the Ted Bundy movie.

Extremely Wicked, which will be directed by Joe Berlinger, follows the story of notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, who was executed in 1989 after confessing to a number of murders.

Kaya, who, yes, you will recognise as Effie from Skins, will be playing Bundy's ex-wife Carole Ann Boone, who had a relationship with Bundy throughout his televised trial (via Deadline).

Photo credit: Getty Images More

[Ted Bundy]

Extremely Wicked stars former High School Musical star Zac Efron in the gritty lead role, and although that might sound like a dramatic change of direction, he already looks the part.