Kavanaugh accuser willing to testify before Senate committee, lawyer says

Attorney: ‘This is not a politically motivated action’

Republican Jeff Flake among calls for vote to be delayed

Brett Kavanaugh looks on during his Senate judiciary committee confirmation hearing. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images More

A lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when they were in high school, says her client is willing to testify before the Senate judiciary committee.

Asked on NBC’s Today show on Monday if Ford would testify, lawyer Debra Katz replied: “She is. She is willing to do whatever it takes to get her story forth.”

Ford’s decision to come forward has plunged Kavanaugh’s nomination into uncertainty. The committee was due to hold a vote on his nomination on Thursday but Democrats have called for a delay. Two Republicans on the panel – Jeff Flake of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina – have said Ford should be heard.

Flake told Politco he was “not comfortable” voting to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination without hearing first from Ford. His opposition could derail the committee vote.

Graham said the vote should not be delayed. “If the committee is to hear from Ms Ford, it should be done immediately,” he said in a statement.

In a statement, the Republican chair, Chuck Grassley, said it was “disturbing” that “uncorroborated allegations from more than 35 years ago, during high school, would surface on the eve of the committee vote”. But later on Sunday a spokesman for the committee said the chairman was working to set up phone calls with Ford and Kavanaugh before the Thursday vote.

Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the committee, said: “There’s a lot of information we don’t know and the FBI should have the time it needs to investigate this new material. Staff calls aren’t the appropriate way to handle this.”

Before the accusation surfaced, Republicans had been confident Kavanaugh would sail through the Senate even without support from Democrats.

The only outstanding question was the support of two Republicans: Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Both have come under immense pressure from liberal organizations who fear Kavanaugh would overturn the Roe v Wade 1973 decision that legalized abortion. How Ford’s accusation will affect their decision remains unclear.

Ford, who is 51 and a research psychologist at Palo Alto University in Northern California, came forward publicly on Sunday in an interview with the Washington Post. She described an incident she says happened in the early 1980s.

In the interview, she alleges that Kavanaugh and a friend – both “stumbling drunk” – corralled her into a bedroom at a party. Kavanaugh then pinned her on a bed, she said, groping her and placing his hand over her mouth. Ford said she was able to escape only when the friend jumped on top of them.

Kavanaugh has “categorically and unequivocally” denied the allegation.

“I did not do this back in high school or at any time,” he said in a statement provided by the White House, which has sought cast the judge as a champion for women.

As the allegation surfaced late last week, a pro-Kavanaugh letter was published on Friday, signed by 65 women who stated that he had always “behaved honorably and treated women with respect”. The letter appears to have been orchestrated by confirmkavanaugh.com, a website funded by the Judicial Crisis Network, which relies upon undisclosed donations and has spent millions on campaigns to get conservatives into judicial positions.

The friend named in the piece, the writer Mark Judge, said he had “no recollection” of the alleged events.

A spokesman for the White House would not say whether Kavanaugh knew Ford.

On Monday, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told Fox & Friends she had “spoken with the president. I have spoken with Senator Graham and others. This woman will be heard.”

Katz declined to tell NBC whether Ford, registered Democrat, believes Kavanaugh’s nomination should be withdrawn. But she noted that her client had not wanted to come forward publicly and did so only after the accusations began to circulate late last week.

“This is not a politically motivated action,” Katz said. “In fact she was quite reluctant to come forward.”