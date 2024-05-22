Kaukauna seeing lots of damage after severe storms rip through Wisconsin

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Severe storms ripped their way through Wisconsin Tuesday night with multiple severe weather and tornado warnings going out all the way from Fond du Lac County up to Menominee County in Michigan.

According to Local Five’s meteorologists, these were the worst thunderstorms of the year so far. Local Five had a crew of its own in Kaukauna where lots of downed trees have been spotted in residential areas and some parts of the town are reported to be without power.

Strong winds were said to have also caused a number of trees to be ripped up by their roots and fall with one falling tree knocking a traffic light on the corner of Lawe and Catherine Street down to the ground.

The tornado warnings issued in some of the area Tuesday night were the first to be issued since June of 2022.

