Kauai firefighters battling 1,200 acre brushfire in Kokee

The Kauai Fire Department is battling a 1, 200-acre brushfire in Kokee that broke out early this morning.

KFD received a call for the brush fire near the mauka side of Waimea Canyon Drive shortly after 2 :50 a.m.

Firefighters from the Waimea and Hanapepe fire stations responded, along with the on-duty battalion chief, the Kauai Police Department, Kauai Department of Public Works, and the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Firefighters with the Pacific Missile Range Facility also responded.

KFD has deployed its Air 1 and Air 2 helicopters for water drops, and is getting assistance from private helicopters.

No injuries have been reported, and no homes or structures have been threatened.

The Kauai Police Department has closed Waimea Canyon Drive from mile marker 2 to the junction at Kokee Road.

The Kauai Emergency Management Agency is monitoring the situation, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

