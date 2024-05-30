Katy Tur: Evidence jury requested shows ‘where Michael Cohen’s testimony does not stand alone’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The jury is in its second day of deliberations in former President Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial. They've asked the jury instructions and specific parts of witness testimony to be re-read. Katy Tur, Catherine Christian, Paul Butler, and Paul Charlton join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the deliberations and look at the requests the jury has made thus far.