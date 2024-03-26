Katie Price leads the celebs letting their hair down at Priscilla The Party press night

The stars came out for the launch of Priscilla The Party in London (Hogan Media)

Katie Price, Heidi Range and Jean Paul Gaultier were among the celebrities who were invited to “unleash their inner divas” at a special gala performance of Priscilla The Party.

Veteran glamour model Price, 46, hit the red carpet with new boyfriend JJ Slater, 31, at HERE at Outernet in London’s Soho on Monday night.

It has been a difficult week for the mum-of-five, who in addition to being declared bankrupt over a £761,994.05 debt, revealed earlier in the day that eldest son Harvey, 21, had been rushed to hospital.

After making sure that Harvey was ok, she put her glad rags on ready to have some fun.

Katie Price headed to HERE at Outernet in London’s Soho with new man JJ Slater (Dave Hogan/Hogan Media)

National treasure Christopher Biggins, 75, looked in his element as he posed with some fabulously colourful drag queens, while retired fashion designer Jean Paul Gautier, 71, could be seen having a boogie next to former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips, 80.

Proving that their relationship is going from strength-to-strength, Phats and Small singer Ben Ofoedu enjoyed a date night with girlfriend Precious Muir.

There was no sign this time of his ex Vanessa Feltz, who made a swift exit earlier after coming face-to-face with them at another event.

Based on the Oscar-winning movie and Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning musical, this immersive party experience tells the same heart-warming, uplifting story of three friends, who hop aboard a battered old bus to seek fame and fortune in Alice Springs, Australia, and end up finding more than they could have ever dreamed of.

Former Sugababe Heidi Range looked all shades of fabulous in a glittery green number (Dave Hogan/Hogan Media)

Currently booking up until September 30, 2024, guests can choose between a premium dining experience, featuring a three-course meal, or opt to sit or stand on the dance floor, with the option to buy bar snacks and drinks from the bar.

The show features dancefloor fillers, including Hot Stuff, It’s Raining Men, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Finally, Go West, Say A Little Prayer, Boogie Wonderland, Shake Your Groove Thingand I Will Survive.

For more information about Priscilla The Party, visit www.priscillatheparty.com