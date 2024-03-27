Katie Price insists she's 'no hypocrite' as she issues plastic surgery warning to young women

Katie Price has issued a warning to young women about how “damaging” plastic surgery can be to the body.

The glamour model and TV star said there is “nothing worse” than young women getting fillers in their early 20s.

Price, 45, is famous for her numerous cosmetic procedures, including breast augmentation, but said she is “not a hypocrite” for her remarks, adding she thinks she has deterred her own children from going under the knife.

Speaking on the podcast How To Fail With Elizabeth Day, Price said: “There’s nothing worse than when these young girls now, and I will say it, in their early 20s, who are all getting fillers, all getting lips, all getting the boobs.

“I’m not a hypocrite, but I didn’t start doing my face until I was in my 40s.

“Yes, I had a boob job, but I didn’t even have fillers.

“I didn’t have Botox till I was like 27/28. Lips I tried when they didn’t know (how to do it) and I looked like a duck, but then I just relaxed on it.

“All the girls look the same now, and I think ‘what are they going to look like then when they’re my age’? Like, I say to my kids, because they’re like, ‘oh mum, you’re not doing surgery again are you’?

“And I’m like, ‘oh, it’s alright’. They’re so used to it I think I’ve put them off for life.

“But people don’t realise when you have surgery and stuff, you only see before and after, you don’t see in between.

“When you’ve had it, the pain and the cleaning, the stitches out and the bed rests. So I would love to educate people about it. It’s damaging to your body.”

Price, who has been married three times, also spoke about how damaging her romantic relationships have been.

She said: “If men had not been in my life, I wouldn’t be in the bankruptcy things that I’ve been in.

“I wouldn’t be tormented in my brain or mentally abused like I have been. It’s all to do with men.

“And then I thought, ‘is that why I ended up doing modelling’? Because it’s like, you can look at me in a magazine but you can’t touch me. I don’t know if it’s associated with it, but I have therapy all because of men.”

She added: “But communication and talking about things is the best way forward and I never knew how to do that before.

“I would keep it in (my head), which would make things ruminate in my brain and be worse and worse.

“But I do have to say all my, because I was in there for severe traumatic rehabilitation of PTSD, it’s all caused by men.”

Price was married to singer and TV star Peter Andre from 2005 to 2009, a relationship she says was “real”, but describes her subsequent marriages to Alex Reid, from 2010 to 2012, and Kieran Hayler, from 2013 to 2021, as “just rebounds”.

She added: “I know it’s awful to say, but they were. I just rushed them because I just wanted that married life back.”

In July 2023, Price revealed she had been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and said she thinks that explains some of her poor choices.

She told Day: “I’ve now been diagnosed, not that I believe in labels, but it makes sense that I’ve got severe ADHD. And it would make sense now, because I’ve made the wrong choices, done the wrong things, when really I’m just innocent (and) gullible.

“Yet, there’s that side of me where I just can’t help to say something or do something and we’ve worked out in my brain it’s got to be my ADHD.”