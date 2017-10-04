Katie Nolan heading to ESPN after four years at FOX Sports after months of contractual limbo

Katie Nolan is back to work!

After several months of contractual limbo with Fox Sports, the former "Garbage Time" host will officially join ESPN on October 16 and "appear across multiple platforms in a variety of projects."

"She will have a prominent digital presence while also making appearances across ESPN studio programming," ESPN said in a press release. "Announcements regarding her specific assignments are forthcoming."

"I could not be more excited to have a prominent digital presence while also making appearances across ESPN studio programming,” Nolan half-joked in response. “When I was a little girl, I always dreamed that one day announcements regarding my specific assignments would be forthcoming.”

Getty

Earlier this year, Nolan publicly expressed frustration as her contract with Fox Sports continued, but she was unable to actually produce new projects: "Man, I miss working," she tweeted.

Boston-born Nolan, who won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Social TV Experience in 2016, racked up an impressive 335K Twitter followers during her four years with Fox.

“Katie is smart, dynamic and brings to ESPN a fresh perspective and a great sense of humor," said Connor Schnell, executive vice president of content at ESPN, calling Nolan a "rare talent."