Katie Holmes’ Daughter Suri Is Her Spitting Image

Katie Holmes just updated her Instagram with a snap from her family fun time this weekend. Fans quickly noticed how Holmes’ daughter with actor Tom Cruise, Suri, has become her spitting image.

Katie Holmes daughter with Tom Cruise is growing up so fast that she’s now become the spitting image of the “Dawson’s Creek” alum. Based on the photo the actress shared on social media this weekend, her fans have agreed that Suri is indeed the mini-me of the 38-year-old star.

On Sunday, Holmes took to Instagram to share a photo of her daughter perched on top of one of her nephews while they were playing around and doing some family bonding in Los Angeles. Ten-year-old Suri is noticeably excited for the photo-op as she could be seen sporting a huge smile on her face. In the caption, Holmes stated that it was just like a “La La Land” moment when they were having some fun that night. She also noted that her nephews and her daughter inspire her with their “accomplishments and beautiful hearts.”

Many fans raved that Suri now looks just like her mother. One fan wrote: “So crazy how much Suri looks like Katie. So cute.” Another chimed in: “Suri is all grown up and she looks just like you Katie.” Another fan also left a special message to Holmes saying, “This is the first pic ever where I’ve seen Suri look so happy and down to earth!!! Your [sic] a special mom for choosing a different path for her — being a single mom is never easy. Congrats!”

The “The Kennedys — After Camelot” actress has been spending time with her family lately, and she’s also shared their beautiful moments together on Instagram. When they are not away and enjoying some private family-bonding moments, Suri is reportedly visiting her mother on the set of the latter’s upcoming historical drama, as per People.

Meanwhile, Holmes also admitted that Suri is indeed growing up quickly, but she said that she enjoys being there for her daughter during her childhood years. In an interview with Town & Country magazine last month, Jamie Foxx’s girlfriend said, “Every day, kids get a little further away from you. That's a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it's heartbreaking.”

“You want them to stay with you forever, but they're these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need—and then they're going to go. And that's going to be very, very sad for me,” Holmes added.

Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson





