Katie Couric interviews Edward Snowden: A look behind the scenes

Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric traveled to Moscow this weekend for a rare face-to-face interview with fugitive and former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden. Snowden leaked thousands of classified documents to the media in 2013, revealing the scope of U.S. surveillance activities. He now lives in exile in Russia, where he has sought asylum.

During the interview, a Yahoo News photographer took behind-the-scenes shots of Couric and Snowden.

