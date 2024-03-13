Katie Britt was a brilliant choice to respond to State of the Union

In the grand stage of American politics, where politicians come and go, few currently shine as bright as our own Senator Katie Britt. Her selection to deliver the Republican Response to President Biden's State of the Union address is not merely just another speech opportunity, it's a masterstroke of political acumen and foresight.

Senator Britt, a beacon of conservative values and unwavering dedication, embodies the very essence of what it means to be a Republican in these tumultuous times. Born and raised in the heart of Alabama, her journey from the humble beginnings of sweeping floors in her father's hardware store to the hallowed halls of the U.S. Senate is a testament to the American Dream — a dream she is bound and determined to preserve for future generations.

This screen grab shows Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala) responding to US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on March 7, 2024.

Her background is rich with the kind of foundational experiences that resonate with everyday Americans. A practicing attorney, a devoted mother, and a champion of small businesses, Britt’s credentials are not just impressive; they are a living embodiment of the principles that our party holds dear. She understands the struggles of hardworking families because she has lived those struggles, and she has emerged with a message of hope and resilience that is desperately needed in today's political discourse.

Senator Britt's staunch advocacy for strong families, a secure border, strong national defense, and an America first economy is not just political posturing; it's a commitment to the welfare of every American. Her clarity of vision and unwavering resolve make her the ideal voice to counter President Biden's policies, which have led to rampant inflation, a crisis at our southern border, and a palpable decline in our global standing.

In her response to the president, Senator Britt articulated a vision that is both optimistic and grounded in the harsh reality of failed administration policies. Her unique perspective as the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the Senate, and as the embodiment of a new generation of leadership, leaders will serve to hopefully invigorate our party and the nation.

The brilliance of selecting Senator Britt for this crucial role cannot be overstated. It signals a recognition of the changing demographics and sensibilities within our party and the country at large. It acknowledges the critical role women play in our political ecosystem and underscores our commitment to elevating voices that are reflective of the diversity within the conservative movement.

At times politics are as much about symbolism as about substance. In Senator Katie Britt, we find a harmonious blend of both — a figure who not only represents the future of the Republican Party but also embodies the enduring values that have made this nation great.

She pulled no punches summing up what all Americans know, and the entire world realizes “Right now, our Commander in Chief is not in command. The free world deserves better than a dithering and diminished leader. America deserves leaders who recognize that secure borders, stable prices, safe streets, and a strong defense are the cornerstones of a great nation.”

Senator Britt hit the president hard on the southern border pointing out his ninety-four executive orders actually invited the crisis.

In true southern style she decimated President Biden on the economy : “Hardworking families are struggling to make ends meet today. And with soaring mortgage rates and sky-high childcare costs, they’re also struggling to plan for tomorrow. The American people are scraping by while the President proudly proclaims Bidenomics is working! Bless his heart. We know better.”

“Where I’m from, your word is your bond. But for three years, this president has demonstrated that America’s word doesn’t mean what it used to. From abandoning allies in his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan… to desperately pushing another dangerous deal with Iran, President Biden has failed. We’ve become a nation in retreat. And the enemies of freedom see an opportunity.”

Her response to the State of the Union served as a clear call to Americans across the political spectrum, reminding us of all of the boundless possibilities that lie ahead when we embrace principles over politics and unity over division. She champions hope over the fear that the current administration espouses. As she summed up “There is no doubt we’re at a crossroads. We all feel it. But here’s the good news: we the People are still in the driver’s seat. We get to decide whether our future will grow brighter, or whether we settle for an America in decline. Well, I know which choice our children deserve – and the choice the Republican Party is fighting for.”

Senator Katie Britt's selection to deliver the Republican response was a masterful move that speaks volumes about the direction in which our party is headed. It's a declaration of our intent to lead with integrity, to champion the causes that matter to the American people, and to offer a compelling alternative to the current failed policies of the establishment. If history is any guide, this moment could very well be a turning point, not just for Senator Britt, but for the Republican Party and for the American people.

Perry O. Hooper Jr. is the founder of Let the People Speak and a former Alabama State Reresentative.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Katie Britt was a brilliant choice to respond to State of the Union