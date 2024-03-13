Kathy Scigliano announces bid for Laramie County commissioner

Mar. 12—CHEYENNE — Kathy Scigliano announced her candidacy for a seat on the Laramie County Board of County Commissioners. She said she hopes to bring more transparency with the public and help the county grow responsibly.

"I've always believed that it's important to be involved in your community and if you're not happy with your elected officials, then it's your duty to be the change you want to see," she said in her campaign announcement.

She said she isn't necessarily upset with any specific decision or current commissioner, but rather would like to see more open communication with the public from the commission.

One way she proposed to address this is by moving the time of the county commissioners' meeting from 3:30 p.m. every other Tuesday to an evening time. She said she hopes this will allow more members of the public to attend the meeting.

"A lot of people may not be able to take the time off work to attend the meetings in the middle of the day," she said.

Another way Scigliano proposed approaching this is by hosting more town hall meetings, where people can gather and discuss county topics and issues in a more relaxed and informal setting.

Scigliano referenced recent issues related to the commissioners' decision to allow live horse racing at Frontier Park. She said many people she spoke with felt blindsided by the decision and said the public should have been more involved. In the end, the live horse racing did not come to the park after Cheyenne Frontier Days decided to not pursue the opportunity.

As a Realtor for the past five years and a mother of two boys, Scigliano said she feels she would be able to treat her position as county commissioner as a full-time job, if elected.

"I have no worries about being able to balance all of those if I were elected," she said. She also said she will remain involved and committed to her community volunteerism.

Scigliano has served on the board of directors for the Cheyenne Board of Realtors, served as secretary on the board of Zonta Club of Cheyenne, served as the chapter chair for Laramie County Moms for Liberty and on the Red Carpet Committee for the Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. In 2022 she was a state delegate at the Wyoming GOP State Convention and is currently a precinct committeewoman for the Laramie County GOP precinct 3-5.

Born and raised in California, Scigliano has also lived in Las Vegas, North Dakota and now Cheyenne for the past 10 years. In the past decade, she said she has seen the community change significantly, notably in population and home prices.

With the introduction of various projects such as Sentinel and new data centers in Cheyenne, population growth is expected to continue. Scigliano said she wants to help the county grow responsibly.

"I would also like to see the budget reduced in a way that we are being good stewards to our citizens and not taxing them to death," Scigliano said on her website.

She also said she wants to be conscious of water supply as the population grows and development expands.

On the 2024 ballot, two of the six commissioner seats will be up for election, as the four-year terms for Commissioners Brian Lovett and Buck Holmes will come to an end. Neither has announced whether they intend to seek re-election.

The candidate filing period is open May 16-31 to anyone who wishes to run for office, with the exception of school, college and special district positions. These positions have a later filing date that begins Aug. 7.

