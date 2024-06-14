Kathy Emmons announces bid for seat on Cheyenne City Council

CHEYENNE — Kathy Emmons has lived in Cheyenne for more 30 years, raised her family here and considers it “home.”

Because of this, she said she has a good grasp on where Cheyenne has been, what it is now and where it could go. That’s why she is running for a seat on the Cheyenne City Council serving Ward 2.

With an extensive background in the local workforce, including work in both the public and private sectors, a privately owned business, health care, children’s advocacy, and serving on the Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, Emmons said she thinks she can bring a larger perspective to the council. The current director of Cheyenne Laramie County Public Health said she has gained the ability to bring partners together, share resources on an equal scale and build trusting relationships.

“I feel like we need to have someone in there that can think ‘big picture’ and has a broad background, a solid understanding of financial issues and can bring people together,” Emmons said. “Those feel like my skills, so I thought I’d be a good fit.”

When she led the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, Emmons was responsible for a $90 million budget and had more than 300 employees. The city of Cheyenne’s budget is more than $130 million, so she has the necessary experience to understand large budget issues and help administer that money, she said.

Emmons said there are two sides to the coin — one side being a business-friendly community and the other being a people-friendly community, which is something she hopes to reinforce. As a past business owner, she said she understands how difficult it can be to run a private business, so she wants to make sure there are policies in place that promote economic diversity.

“Diversification of our community is important to me,” Emmons said, “making sure we have a quality workforce, and that when our kids decide they’re done exploring the world and want to come back to Cheyenne, it’s attractive to them.”

On the other hand, she said the city needs to make sure that it has the infrastructure needed in a community, such as good health care, livable wages, safety and affordable housing opportunities.

Emmons wants to maintain the relationships between Laramie County commissioners and the Cheyenne City Council, because it has allowed the City Council to get things done that it wasn’t able to get done before.

“If we’re going to get things done that need to be done in Cheyenne, we have to make sure that we’re bringing all the partners to the table,” Emmons said. “It can’t just be the City Council’s responsibility. It’s who those partners are, whether it be the state, the county, private businesses — everybody needs to have a seat at the table.”

Emmons is one of seven candidates seeking two open seats on the City Council from Ward 2. Incumbent Tom Segrave is seeking reelection, while incumbent Bryan Cook decided not to run for another four-year term.

Because City Council seats are nonpartisan, these choices will be made during the Nov. 5 General Election.