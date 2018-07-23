Katharine McPhee Shows Off Massive Engagement Ring From David Foster

Newly engaged singer Katharine McPhee posted a photo Sunday of her massive engagement ring along with a heartfelt message about her father’s death.

After missing some performances of the Broadway show “Waitress” due to a family emergency, McPhee announced the death of her father, Daniel McPhee, last week. McPhee is currently starring in the show and said she plans to return to the production this week.

When posting a photo of her emerald-cut engagement ring from fiancé David Foster, McPhee said the new piece of jewelry has been “the sunshine amongst this painful loss.”

“My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation,” McPhee wrote. “And now I’m ready to share with all of you what has been my sunshine amongst this painful loss.”

Foster, a music producer, and McPhee announced their engagement earlier this month. The duo have known each other for over a decade, first meeting on “American Idol” in 2006. McPhee was a contestant while Foster appeared on the show as a mentor.