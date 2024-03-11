Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith praises niece's 'genuine' Mother's Day photo

What did you miss?

Celebrity Big Brother star Gary Goldsmith has defended his niece Kate's family photo that has been withdrawn from photo agencies amid fears it has been "manipulated".

Kensington Palace released a sweet photo of the family unit to mark Mother's Day. The Princess of Wales was seen smiling alongside her three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It was the first official photo released of the Princess of Wales since her abdominal surgery in January.

However, Getty Images, AFP, Reuters and Associated Press have retracted the photograph over concerns it has been manipulated. AP noted there was an "inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte's left hand", according to Sky News. Kensington Palace has yet to comment on the photo.

Goldsmith spoke out to defend the photograph during an interview with Good Morning Britain after he was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

What, how and why?

Susanna Reid and Ed Balls grilled Kate Middleton's uncle. (ITV screengrab)

He said: "The smiles on the faces said it all for me. I thought it was beautiful. Obviously the family would not be the ones doing the touch ups. So if that's gone through some filter before it's going out to the broader world, they wouldn’t be doing photoshopping themselves.

"But all I was looking at was the faces and smiles, it just looked like beautiful family that they are. It looked really genuine, for the smiles on faces. This whole sleeve gate thing - just leave it alone."

TV host Susanna Reid grilled Goldsmith over his relationship with his niece and how long it had been since he had spoken to her. He answered: "I haven't spoke to Kate for ages."

Reid pressed him further saying: "Ages is how long?"

Goldsmith revealed he spoke to his sister Carole Middleton when his niece was in hospital. He said it had been "maybe a year" since he spoke to Kate herself. He said: "So it's weddings and funerals unfortunately. We don't get to see them that often. Pippa more so. James more so. My sister I checked in with when Kate was in hospital."

What else did Gary Goldsmith say?

Gary Goldsmith praised Kate's photo. (ITV screengrab)

Goldsmith has just left the Celebrity Big Brother house where he hoped to change the opinions people had of him being the "black sheep".

He said: "The agenda was to try and change perceptions of myself. People think of me as the black sheep and there's lots of baggage that follows me around. And Levi - who I love by the way - and Fern said I got the opportunity to show who I really am and my purpose of being who I was.

"They said I achieved it and that I had changed the perceptions of people in the house, which I loved. If I've had that even a smidgen of that on the rest of the UK that's a tick box, mission accomplished."

He joined celebrities from Sharon Osbourne to Louis Walsh and former This Morning star Fern Britton and Dragons' Den star Levi Roots. But the uncle acknowledged he wasn't a celebrity himself but the Celebrity Big Brother house gave him a "sneaky look" into their lives and now he was returning to normality as the first voted out of the house.

He said: "I’m not a celebrity. I'm not part of that world. I had a sneaky peek on behind the scenes. I now let the professionals continue."

Good Morning Britain airs on ITVX every week day from 6am until 9am.

