Kasting for Kale memorial bass tournament held at Lake Fork

LAKE FORK, Texas (KETK) – Kale Robinson loved the outdoors and fishing his whole life.

Winnsboro ISD student dies after passing out at bass tournament weigh-in

“If the boat key wasn’t hidden, then he’d get in trouble for skipping school to go fish, so he just, he loved every aspect of it, and he was just a really good kid that everybody really liked and enjoyed,” said Riley Fitzgerald, tournament director and board member, Texas High School Bass Association.

Kale began competing in Texas High School Bass Association tournaments, with the Winnsboro fishing team as a freshman. In February, he caught his personal best fish, and tournament director Riley Fitzgerald said he couldn’t be prouder.

“Having Kale on my stage for three years and sharing that, the highlight moment that day with him, moments before is something I’ll cherish forever as well,” said Fitzgerald.

10 minutes later Fitzgerald said Robinson was on the way to the hospital where he later died.

“When a situation like this happens, you know, everything you got going on stops and pauses because it’s not about you anymore, it’s what can you do to help,” said Chris Patterson, tournament director, Lone Star Bass Series.

The community decided to honor Robinson and raise money for his family with the thing he loved most. On Sunday, they held the “Kasting for Kale” memorial bass tournament at Lake Fork.

“240 boats, which you’ve got probably 2 anglers in all of those boats, so there’s probably 500 fishermen in the tournament today,” said Fitzgerald.

Chris Patterson with the Lone Star Bass Series heard about the event and sold hats to raise funds. He also asked Lloyd Walker with Xcite baits to help.

“He created a bait called the Kale crawl, it’s done up in the Winnsboro fishing team’s colors,” said Patterson.

Both men are giving 100 percent of the proceeds to Kale’s family.

“It definitely makes you realize that life is short and especially to lose a young man, it’s hard, it’s something that no parent ever wants to face,” said Patterson.

Fitzgerald and Patterson are sending prayers to Robinson’s loved ones.

