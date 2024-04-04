Kasson woman injured in rollover crash on Highway 60

Apr. 3—KENYON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Kasson woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 60 on Wednesday morning, April 3, 2024.

A 2019 Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on Highway 60 when it lost control, entered the ditch and rolled in the ditch around 7:40 a.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The road conditions were snowy and icy.

The driver, Sally Jane Skjeie, 51, of Kasson had non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The Kenyon Fire Department and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also responded to the crash.