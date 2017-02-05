Karina Vetrano Murder Suspect Wanted To Be A Social Worker

Chanel Lewis was arrested Saturday at his Brooklyn home in the death of Karina Vetrano, 30, who was raped and strangled as she ran through Spring Creek Park in Howard Beach in the Queens borough of New York City in August.

A 20-year-old New York City man faces murder and sexual assault charges after his DNA was recovered from the body of a slain woman who made national headlines when she was killed while jogging. Chanel Lewis' allegedly offered “detailed incriminating statements and admissions” to detectives and his cellphone was also linked to the crime, according to local media reports.

Lewis was arrested Saturday at his Brooklyn home in the death of Karina Vetrano, 30, who was raped and strangled as she ran through Spring Creek Park in Howard Beach in the Queens borough of New York City in August. Her body was later found in marshes in Howard Beach. It appeared as if she had put up a fight while being raped and strangled.

"This is a great day for the community and the detectives that worked day in and day out and of course it will hopefully bring some closure to the Vetrano family," Queens District Attorney Richard Brown told reporters.

The arrest is a major breakthrough in a case that has yielded few answers so far. Previous DNA samples found on Vetrano's body couldn't be linked to suspects listed in databases of convicted criminals. Supporters raised $300,000 to reward anyone with information leading to an arrest.

It's unclear what Lewis said to police during his interview.

“The demon must get his justice,” Cathy Vetrano, the victim's mother, told the New York Daily News. "We will see to it.”

Phil Vetrano, who has made numerous statements to the public in recent months asking anyone for details of his daughter's death to come forward, said he was glad to know the suspect's name.

“I’m not going to say it is a good day but we can move forward now,” said Phil Vetrano, a retired firefighter and 9/11 first responder. “We know who did this.”

Lewis was identified by a 911 caller. He voluntarily submitted a DNA sample and his DNA was later found under Karina Vetrano's fingernails, on her back and on her cellphone.

“Karina helped us identify this person,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said. “She had the DNA under her nails, she had touch DNA on her back and there was more DNA on the cell phone. That’s how we were able to bring the profile up and that’s how we made the link.”

Lewis' family called the arrest shocking. Lewis wanted to become a social worker and lived with his mother.

"He's a humble kid,” said his father, Richard Lewis, 70, a retired elementary school teacher. "It's extremely surprising...he's not the person for that."

