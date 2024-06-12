Kari Lake won't debate Mark Lamb in GOP primary. Who's the chicken now?

Kari Lake on Tuesday ran for cover, refusing to appear side-by-side for a televised debate with Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

You know, her opponent?

Apparently, she’s worried that she won’t come off all that well if voters realize they have an actual choice in the July 30 primary.

She’s probably right.

A recent CBS News/YouGov poll put Donald Trump up by five points in Arizona, indicating his command to Republicans in Congress to kill Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s border fix was smart politics. He drew 52% to Joe Biden’s 47%.

But that same poll showed Lake trailing Democrat Ruben Gallego by 13 points, with just 36% of voters supporting her while 49% said they would vote for Gallego.

While Trump draws support from 93% of Republican voters, Lake draws just 73% -- a number that puts her deep into the danger zone.

And among those all-important moderates who will decide the race on Nov. 5? Just 22% said they would vote for her while 58% support Gallego.

Really, is it any wonder Lake would rather not draw attention to the fact that Republicans have an alternative?

Lamb, like Lake, is a staunch conservative from the party’s MAGA wing but with a key difference. He’s actually won a pair of elections, having declined to lambast more moderate Republicans as RINOs and doormats and gold diggers and such.

While Lake was laser focused on stolen elections and that celebrated stake she drove through the hearts of McCain Republicans, Lamb was a law-and-order sheriff laser focused on that hunk of Swiss cheese we call a border.

Yeah, I can see why she might not want to give voters the chance to make a side-by-side comparison.

Yet just two years ago, Lake pitched an absolute fit when Democrat Katie Hobbs wouldn’t meet her on the debate stage in the gubernatorial election.

Remember when Lake (rightly) said that real leaders go head-to-head with their competition?

"Facing criticism and taking responsibility for your record in front of the voters is one of the most basic qualifications of leadership," she thundered. "Hobbs is failing at it spectacularly.”

Or that time she said debates are essential to democracy and that politicians who avoid them are cowards?

“Debates between candidates are a critical part of ‘our democracy.’ @katiehobbs cowardice threatens to put an end to this proud political tradition. Arizona will not accept a Debate Denier for Governor.”

Remember that time when her campaign posted a picture of a chicken?

Or when Lake said, “Arizona, Hobbs thinks so little of you that she isn't even going to campaign and try and earn your vote, but I sure will."

Well, on Tuesday, Lake declined the Arizona Citizens Clean Election Commission’s invitation to debate Lamb on June 26.

“The Lake campaign notified Clean Elections today that they will not be in attendance,” Gina Roberts, the commission’s voter education director for the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission told me. “We are proceeding with a 30 minute Q&A with Mark Lamb.”

It’s a slap in the face to votes but don’t take my word for it.

“@Katiehobbs is too afraid to debate me …,” Lake bristled… was it just two years ago? “I think it shows great disrespect to not only the office of Governor but to the people of Arizona."

For once, she was right.

Now, just two short years later, look who’s cowering in her stilettos.

I, for one, am fairly speechless at the absolute disrespect to Republican primary voters.

Well, there are three words:

Buc buc, Bwaawk.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @LaurieRobertsaz.

