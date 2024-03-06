Kari Lake Slammed For Racist Nikki Haley Social Media Post

Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake is getting slammed for a racist social media post about Nikki Haley.

After the former South Carolina governor suspended her presidential campaign on Wednesday, the failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate and unhinged conspiracy spouter made a post on X, formerly Twitter, to mark the occasion.

Refusing to refer to Haley by her middle name, “Nikki,” which she uses professionally, Lake instead called Haley “Nimrata,” a misspelled version of her birth name, “Nimarata,” in the post.

Reports: Nimrata Haley will suspend her campaign today after more humiliating, landslide loses on Super Tuesday. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 6, 2024

Considering Haley has gone by Nikki since childhood, many people felt that Lake’s tweet was offensive, with some also saying that it was racist.

Haley, a U.S. citizen born to Indian immigrants, was also mocked about her birth name by Donald Trump, with the GOP front-runner referring to her as “Nimbra” and “Nimrada” on multiple occasions.

Lake’s post on X has since been slammed for its racist attack against Haley, mostly by other conservative figures.

Ms. Lake, there is nothing wrong with Niki Haley's given first name--it's quite a beautiful name, really. But, like former president Trump, you use it in a prejudicial manner to make her seem foreign. That's wrong. It's unChristian and unAmerican. It appeals to the worst in us. — Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) March 6, 2024

Such a shitty thing to say. Such a cruel thing to say. Such a bigoted thing to say. And you know it. Do me a favor: Take some time and reflect on why you felt the need to say this. I doubt you will, but you should. https://t.co/rZWW6Z5yjC — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 6, 2024

Looking forward to Kari Lake once again alienating McCain/Haley Republicans in Arizona and losing both her race and helping drag Trump down even further with suburban voters and costing him this crucial swing state. https://t.co/qtGxUEsU5S — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) March 6, 2024

Looks like Ruben Gallego just clinched the top seed and the bye week https://t.co/yZJ371AcCc — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) March 6, 2024

Nominating Kari Lake is baffling to me. She is obviously off-putting to anyone outside of the Republican right. She has a record of losing winnable races. And she’s a grifter who you can’t trust actually cares about conservative issues. It’s all downside outside of the spectacle. https://t.co/uCe91AJ7fo — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) March 6, 2024

there was a time when right wing windbags were up in arms about left wing racism towards Nikki Haley only to then clap like barking seals when right wingers did it https://t.co/UORTaYuddE — DEI Lead at British East India Co. (@AnikVJoshi) March 6, 2024

Still a persistent termagant who never met a woman she did not try to trash. Don’t be fooled by her move to be nice to McCain side — she’s a loathsome character through and through. https://t.co/bVkP4SNfxz — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) March 6, 2024

Genius move making racist attacks on Haley. Now that Sinema is out you can’t win without her non-MAGA voters. But you do you. https://t.co/gEvWfRIz5l — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) March 6, 2024

Shot: “Lake has also been drifting toward the center, making overtures to the moderate wing of the Arizona Republican Party that she viciously attacked during her 2022 governor campaign.” (Politico, today)



Chaser: https://t.co/zj9WusoVeP — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) March 6, 2024

People are still waiting for you to suspend your humiliatingly defeated bid for governor. https://t.co/aiHWVKMAHw — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) March 6, 2024

This genius is going to lose Republicans a *very* winnable Senate seat. https://t.co/SA33rZjrUF — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) March 6, 2024

Last month, Lake tried to make peace with the family of former Arizona Sen. John McCain, whom she called a “loser” during her failed gubernatorial campaign.

McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, responded with three words: “No peace, bitch.”

