With Kari Lake skipping Senate debate, can Mark Lamb make impression?

U.S. Senate candidate Mark Lamb gets perhaps his biggest opportunity to persuade Republicans to support his underfinanced campaign on Wednesday when he fields questions for a debate his GOP rival Kari Lake chose to skip.

Lake has generally overshadowed the Pinal County sheriff in the GOP primary race, but he will have the nonpartisan Clean Elections Commission stage to himself for 30 minutes starting at 6 p.m. in an appearance outside friendly conservative media and events hosted by his campaign and its allies. Republican Elizabeth Jean Reye is not scheduled to participate.

Lake is viewed as the Republican front-runner in the race for the seat held by the retiring U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz. The former Phoenix newscaster entered the race in October with the formal endorsement of former President Donald Trump and regularly commands media attention.

Lake’s absence at the debate spares her the risk of giving Lamb a chance to close ground on her, said Mitchell McKinney, a professor of political communication at the University of Akron.

“It sounds like Kari Lake is utilizing the Donald Trump playbook. …That’s exactly what Donald Trump did in the Republican presidential primary race,” said McKinney, who has been a consultant to the Commission on Presidential Debates. “I don’t think the challenger is going to have any opportunity to do much damage.”

Paul Levinson, a professor of communications at Fordham University with expertise in political debates, called it a “tough situation” for Lamb, but he could leave voters with an impression.

“It’s certainly better to have a debate where you’re actually debating somebody,” Levinson said. “But, that said, a talented candidate who knows how to make their points as astutely as possible can call to the viewers' attention: ‘Hey, I’m up here talking. What happened to my opponent?’”

Lamb’s campaign alluded to Lake’s absence in a statement on Tuesday.

“I have accepted every debate invitation, and I am honored to attend the Clean Elections debate and speak to my experience and skills that I will bring to the U.S. Senate,” he said.

“Debates are a vital part of the election process. I am going to respect the voters and honor my commitment to debate, even if I have to stand alone on that stage. Voters deserve to see and hear from those who seek to represent them.”

Lamb has made his experience in law enforcement and his interest in border security the central pillars of his campaign.

Lake has played up her Trump endorsement, as well as the early backing of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and most of the Republicans already in the Senate.

Beyond that, Lake’s campaign raised $5.7 million since October and had $2.5 million in cash entering April, with $451,000 in debt. By contrast, since April 2023, Lamb’s campaign has raised $1.6 million and had $254,000 in cash entering April this year. His campaign also has $117,000 in debt.

Lake’s absence for the planned debate was no surprise. Her campaign never indicated an interest in appearing alongside Lamb, someone she has rarely mentioned by name.

An online forum in May that included video links to both of them stands as the closest they have come to interacting in the race. That event was hosted by AMAC Action, the political arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens, which casts itself as the conservative alternative to the AARP.

Lake drew the ire of some in law enforcement when she called Lamb a “total coward” on the issue of election integrity.

“There’s not many people who have the ability to fight. I took every hit fighting for security in our elections,” Lake said. “Sheriffs have the ability to fight, and the sheriff of Pinal County cowered. He’s a total coward when it comes to election integrity.”

It alluded to Lamb’s February 2023 testimony to Congress that included a question of whether there was “fraud that had a material impact on the 2020 election.” Lamb said he had seen “zero evidence” of that, and later explained that he meant that he could only speak for his county.

“I don’t think Joe Biden got 81 million votes, but I don’t live in the world of feelings and thoughts. I live in the world of evidence, what you can prove in court beyond a reasonable doubt,” Lamb told Lake after her broadside. “Any one of these people, including Kari, or any one of them could have brought me the evidence that was actionable in court for me to do something about it.”

Lake’s comment prompted nine of Arizona’s 14 other sheriffs to condemn her words as “unfounded and disrespectful.”

