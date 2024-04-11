Kari Lake is scrambling to call Arizona lawmakers after abortion ban ruling

Senate hopeful Kari Lake is personally lobbying Arizona state legislators to repeal the 1864 territorial law effectively outlawing abortion — the clearest sign yet that she fears the GOP's hardline stance on the issue could be its undoing in the fall.

Lake, a former TV anchor who ran for governor in 2022, has spent months trying to project a more moderate position as she runs for Senate. Then the Arizona Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the ban was enforceable, further igniting an already smoldering political issue.

Within a day, Lake was making calls to lawmakers in the GOP-controlled state House and Senate, urging them to repeal the law and offering her support to help them get it done, according to three people with knowledge of the conversations. Two were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss them.