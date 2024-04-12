Kari Lake calls legislators in push to repeal Arizona abortion ban she previously backed

Senate candidate Kari Lake has made calls to state lawmakers to push for the repeal of Arizona's Civil War-era abortion ban, according to a Republican legislator who spoke about receiving a call from her.

The GOP-controlled Legislature is considering its next steps after the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state's 1864 near-total ban on abortion is enforceable. The Arizona House convenes again Wednesday.

Lake's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening on her lobbying of state lawmakers.

Lake, who has said she opposes the court's ruling, is among the many Arizona Republicans who have scrambled to distance themselves from the 19th century statute, despite having previously voiced support for it. Democratic Senate candidate Ruben Gallego has highlighted Lake's earlier comments about the ban.

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, who has urged the Legislature to repeal the law, said Thursday that calling a special session would not be useful now because “the votes obviously are not there.”

Hobbs said she is in discussion with Republican lawmakers and leadership to repeal the ban but declined to name any legislators.

Republicans in Arizona hold slim majorities in both chambers — a 31-28 advantage in the House and a 16-14 seat advantage in the Senate.

In a statement after the state Supreme Court's decision, Republican chamber leaders said they would evaluate the ruling during the waiting period before it goes into effect.

"It’s obvious that calling a special session right now, it would not be productive to get this done," Hobbs said.

Lake, who lost to Hobbs in the 2022 election for governor, posted a video Thursday on X detailing her position on abortion. She said the state Supreme Court decision on the restrictive abortion law was "out of line with where the people of this state are." If she is elected senator, she said, she will oppose a federal ban on abortion.

"I chose life," she said in the video. "But I’m not every woman. I want to make sure that every woman who finds herself pregnant has more choices so that she can make that choice that I made."

Lake has previously spoken in favor of the 1864 statute, calling it "a great law."

The state Supreme Court ruled a day after former President Donald Trump announced his position that abortion should be left to the states to decide. Lake, a strong Trump ally, has said she agrees.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com