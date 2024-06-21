Karen Rose wants the credit for Sarasota's successful school year. She doesn't deserve it.

Karen Rose stands over her newly-minted nameplate following her election as chairwoman of the Sarasota County School Board in November 2022.

In a guest column published June 8 in the Herald-Tribune which ran under the headline, “Tough decisions, great leadership have put Sarasota school district on the right path,” Sarasota County School Board Chair Karen Rose credited her “tough decisions” and ability to “lead change” for the success of the school year just concluded.

Referencing, one assumes, hours of public comment from community members at contentious board meetings over the past two years, Rose cited her fortitude and determination in standing up to “an organized force of resistance” that “threatened student achievement” and “permeated our school system with sounds bites, rhetoric, new priority ideologies and poison-pen articles.”

She said her commitment to providing excellence in student performance results during 27 years as a teacher, principal and executive director in the district prepared her to take on this formidable challenge.

Sarasota County School Board Chair Karen Rose, photographed Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

“Getting to the silver lining of success requires driving through the storm,” Rose wrote.

Wow. You could almost envision an Amazonian warrior nobly bearing a shield and marching into battle to fend off the invading hordes. And in truth, that’s probably kind of how Rose sees it.

Problem is, that’s not exactly how many people have viewed her leadership.

It was Rose who, in her first act as board chair at the very first meeting in November 2022 – after the seating of new members Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos whose election, alongside former Chair Bridget Ziegler, flipped the political balance of the board – called for the firing of former Superintendent Brennan Asplen. The highly regarded Asplen had just seen the district through the worst of the COVID pandemic and the havoc of Hurricane Ian, and he had begun developing strategies to turn around academic losses students experienced due to remote learning.

It was also Rose who sided with Ziegler in voting in April 2023 to offer a lucrative contract for a complete district review and overhaul by a conservative, Christian-based consulting firm, Vermillion, so untested that even Marinelli and Enos (joining School Board Member Tom Edwards) couldn’t go along with the idea.

It was Rose who joined other board members to unanimously approve a resolution calling on Ziegler to resign after revelations of her personal life indiscretions made national headlines and turned board meetings into protest marathons – and yet declined to follow up with a request to Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove the former chair when Ziegler refused to step down.

And it is Rose who, according to a May “Sarasota County School Board Report Card” issued by League of Women Voters (whose observers monitor each board meeting) scored a “D” for failing to: adhere to meeting agendas; follow Robert’s Rules of Order; stop speakers from personally attacking board members or using abusive language; treat speakers equitably; or show evidence of being responsive to public comment.

Most recently, it was Rose who rushed through a vote on a poorly written and ill-conceived resolution (proposed by Ziegler) to reject new federal regulations regarding Title IX that could, according to the board’s attorney, potentially put at risk millions of dollars the district receives from the federal government.

In her guest column Rose instead pointed to her single-minded focus on third grade reading scores as having been the driver for an increase in scores of 7% over the past year. While this is indeed an accomplishment to be celebrated – literacy is the foundation for any student success – the credit hardly belongs primarily to Rose.

In fact -- and a little ironically -- the first person who should be applauded is none other than Asplen, who got blamed by the board for scores that were declining before his stewardship, when he should have been commended for halting the decline and outlining a path toward ascension.

Brennan Asplen, who became the superintendent for Sarasota County Schools in 2020, leaves the School Board chambers following the board's Dec. 13. 2022, vote to accept his resignation. Asplen was effectively fired by the School Board's four conservative members, who form an overwhelming majority on the five-member panel.

Though Asplen was never given the opportunity to watch the strategies and policies he suggested come to fruition, they have been integral to helping the district retain its “A” rating today.

Also deserving of a bigger nod is current superintendent Terrance Connor, who was just offered a five-year contract extension. Connor stepped into a job and a situation no one could imagine anyone wanting, and he did so with enthusiasm, a student-centered focus and an even-keeled and even-handed manner amid the ongoing board dramatics. (To be fair, Rose does thank Connor in her guest column as well – as kind of an afterthought somewhere around the 10th paragraph.)

Terry Connor, superintendent for Sarasota County Schools. Photographed Tuesday May 21, 2024.

Connor has carried out many of Asplen’s initiatives and put in place new practices for assessment, accountability and monitoring while gracefully deescalating board controversies around the elimination of social and emotional learning, support of charter schools and the state voucher system and new discipline and intervention strategies.

Connor has also earned the respect of administrators, teachers, parents and students and set a standard of professionalism that has not been matched by the board. He’s renewed confidence in district leadership, helped restore community trust and, to the degree possible, reduced conflict. Just one example of his proactive approach is the new district plan and budget, written under his guidance, which addresses the need to seek funding sources for the voluntary pre-kindergarten program that will lose federal COVID-19 funding next year.

Who else deserves credit for this successful school year?

Any board member who promptly and personally responded to email and calls from parents and community members; who voluntarily visited classrooms or school programs to learn more about district operations and demonstrate commitment by being a visible presence in the school community; and who attended school graduations, sporting events and other ceremonies to show support for students and their accomplishments.

Any community members – including those Rose has accused of “orchestrated” comments and demeaned as “repeat speakers” – who have cared enough about the young people in our district to stay informed, show up at board meetings and wait, sometimes for hours, to speak on issues they feel strongly about.

Any student who has passionately, sometimes bravely, come before the board to speak, especially those who have been discriminated against or targeted for their sexual orientation or gender identity.

I’ve saved the most deserving of praise for last: the district’s teachers.

They have weathered two years of instability, controversy and challenges to their knowledge, experience and pedagogical freedoms while continuing to serve their constituents, our students, to the best of their constrained abilities. They have remained committed to the profession they were called to – helping build educated, informed, engaged and empathetic young adults – despite complaints, restraints and even threats of legal action.

Carrie Seidman

Yes, the Sarasota County School district had another successful year – but more despite the board than because of it. In the upcoming election in August, there are two seats up for grabs, one of which is currently held by Rose. (The other belongs to Edwards.) Every registered voter in the county is eligible to vote in this nonpartisan contest. The candidates elected will determine whether we can look forward to another year of discord and division, or one of growing unity and continued progress.

Make your choices wisely.

