Karen Read supporters line streets of Dedham for 2nd day of deliberations

Day 2 of jury deliberations came and went without a verdict in the Karen Read murder trial. Hundreds gathered outside the Norfolk Superior Court Wednesday supporting the defense.

Many of the pink-clad supporters on High Street told Boston 25 they plan to come back Friday for the 3rd day of deliberation.

“I’ll be out on the common tomorrow morning with my flag waving and hoping for the best tomorrow,” one supporter said. “Either they’re taking being thorough very very literally or there’s a lot of doubt in that room which is scary.”

Eyes were glued on the courthouse as Karen Read and her team made their way in and out several times throughout the day. Read called the swarming support across the street “heartwarming.”

Read’s fate is still up in the air as the jury aims to reach a verdict in the high-profile murder case.

The jury went home Wednesday after a second day of deliberations. They’ve been asked to consider whether the sometimes tiny bits of evidence — pieces of a broken tail light, a single human hair — point to the girlfriend’s guilt, or a sprawling cover-up by law enforcement officers to plant evidence and protect their own, leaving a killer unpunished.

Attorney Peter Elikann has been tracking the trial since day 1 and wasn’t surprised by Wednesday’s outcome.

“Any diligent good jury could spend at least two full days or so on it or a lot more,” Elikann said. “We have 12 people after 2 months who haven’t weighed in who are spilling their guts.” Elikann detailed.

But outside, he called the sea of pink unprecedented.

“The passion and emotions and people not speaking to each other… normally when we see crowds outside a courthouse they absolutely hate the accused person,” said Elikann

