Will Karen Read supporters be able to show support outside courthouse? Judge to decide

A hearing in the Karen Read murder case later this week will discuss how close to the courthouse that protestors will allowed during her upcoming trial.

Read has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Braintree native and Boston police Officer John O'Keefe, 46, her boyfriend at the time.

Those against the protestor restrictions have hired First Amendment attorney Marc Randazza, according to a recent report by NBC10 Boston. In an interview with the station, he said he planned to file a counter-motion to the buffer zone request Tuesday.

'Free Karen Read' movement prompts fight against buffer zone, First Amendment rights

Since the start of the case, a "Free Karen Read" campaign has grown on social media and led to in-person shows of support for Read outside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, where her April 16 trial will be held.

Those supporters have often lined the sides of the courthouse steps, cheering on Read and her attorneys as they come and go from the multiple hearing dates since Read was arrested in January of 2022 and charged with causing O'Keefe's death. Conversely, they have also booed and jeered prosecutors and possible witnesses in the case on those same stairs.

Protesters outside Norfolk Superior Court ,Dedham to support Karen Read who is charged with murder.

In response, prosecutors for the Norfolk County District Attorney's office filed a motion Monday, March 25, asking the judge in the case to impose a 500-foot buffer zone around the courthouse throughout the trial.

The motion also asked that the judge "prohibit signs or clothing in favor of either Karen Read or law enforcement" during the trial.

"Individuals have also amplified their voices with ‘bullhorns to yell at potential witnesses or promote their theory of case," the motion said. "There is a substantial risk to both the defendant and Commonwealth's rights to a far trial that would be jeopardized if prospective jurors are exposed to the messages contained in the demonstrations, especially before this Court has had the opportunity to instruct trial jurors about their obligations to remain far and unbiased."

A statement from the DA's office said it is the judge's decision as to whether allow the restrictions, deny it or make any modifications to the terms.

"The buffer zone is not a tool frequently applied by the judiciary, but we have seen it before − including the so-called Puppy Doe animal cruelty case a few years back," the statement said. "It is up to the judge to decide if it is necessary to prevent interference with the jurors."

Puppy Due was the nickname given to a pitbull that was found in Quincy in 2013. The dog had to be euthanized due to her severe injuries.

The charges against Karen Read in the death of John O'Keefe

Read, 43, is accused of backing into O'Keete with her SUV outside a Canton home belonging to another Boston police officer and leaving him in the snow to die two years ago.

The couple had been drinking and had been seen arguing before Read dropped O'Keefe off at the home during a blizzard in the early hours of Jan. 29, 2022.

Prosecutors allege Read, of Mansfield, struck O'Keefe while backing out of the driveway before returning home. She has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder.

O'Keefe was found dead in the home's driveway several hours later.

What Read's supporters, such as 'Turtleboy,' claim

Her supporters have argued that Read is being framed for O'Keefe's murder, which they believe began with a beating in the house that may have involved a dog attack before his body was moved outside and left for dead.

Karen Read appears in Dedham Superior Court with her lawyer David Yannetti on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. She is accused of murder in the death of Braintree native John O'Keefe in Canton.

Aidan Kearney, a Holden resident who blogs under the name "Turtleboy," has been a key voice in amplifying Read's claims of a cover-up.

Kearney was arrested on 16 witness intimidation charges in December in connection the case. He was arrested on a domestic abuse a few days later against his ex-girlfriend, who is also a potential witness in the case. The arrest violated his condition's of release on the previous intimidation charges. He was rearrested and spent time in jail but has since been released.

Other recent developments in the Karen Read murder case

As part of the pre-trial preparation, each side has argued it has evidence supporting their claims of whether Read hit O'Keefe as prosecutors allege.

The judge in the case also recently dismissed an effort by Reads' attorneys to have the case dismissed on the grounds that Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey hid evidence that would help Read's case and hid relationships between police investigators and key witnesses.

While not providing public details, The Massachusetts State Police have launched an inquiry into the lead investigator in the Karen Read murder case, Trooper Michael Proctor.

